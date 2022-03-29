ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man found shot to death on side of busy Cobb County road near private school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fiw0L_0esvbtGu00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the side of the road at a busy Cobb County intersection.

The body was found on Mableton Parkway and Bonanza Trail in Mableton around 3 a.m. The scene is near a private elementary and middle school, The SAE School.

Investigators said the man died from a gunshot to the head. Police have classified his death as a homicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s unclear when the body ended up in the location.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police shut down parts of the road Tuesday morning, which caused traffic backups in the area.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
SUWANEE, GA
WJLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle: DC Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are investigating the homicide of a man with no fixed address. On March 19th, detectives found a man unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue SE. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mableton, GA
Crime & Safety
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Mableton, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Serial arsonist arrested in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been charged in connection to a string of fires in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services says on March 24 around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in an apartment at WestHaven at Vinings Apartments in the 3000 block of Paces Walk. Upon arrival, they determined that multiple fires had been intentionally set within the apartment.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#County Road#The Sae School#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
JONESBORO, GA
WBTV

Police: 23-year-old found shot to death near apartment complex in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 23-year-old was killed in a shooting late Sunday night in Hickory, authorities said. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers heard several gunshots in the area of 3rd Avenue Southeast around 10:47 p.m. Police said they then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
HICKORY, NC
11Alive

'You do not have the right to take somebody's life' | Family of man killed near Atlanta hookah bar left heartbroken

ATLANTA — Shocked, concerned and heartbroken is how the family of a 24-year-old father is describing his loss after a deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta. Family said Laderrick Jackson, who is affectionately known as Huncho, has a 1-year-old daughter and was working as a club promoter when he was shot and killed Tuesday morning near two nightclubs in downtown Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13WMAZ

Man dies after shooting on Maynard Circle in east Macon

One man is dead after a shooting in east Macon. According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800-block of Maynard Circle. He identified the victim as 28-year-old Quenton Woodson. Deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. More information will be...
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed outside Monaco Lounge

Man found shot to death inside trailer home in southeast Atlanta. Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Jonesboro Road after a man was found shot to death inside a trailer home. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monica Pearson sits down with Country music sensation Jimmie Allen. Armed gunman on Greyhound...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
61K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy