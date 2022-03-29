ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Responds To Interest In An AEW Streaming Service

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Strong Style Live, AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan was asked about now owning the Ring of Honor video library, which includes the All In event that many see as a precursor to AEW. Khan is thrilled to own the event, both for...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Vince McMahon Announces Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE released the footage from Seth Rollins' meeting with Vince McMahon on Monday afternoon, which confirmed that Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. The clip shows Rollins strutting into McMahon's office, who asks the former world champion why he didn't just ask McMahon for a match rather than jump through so many hoops on recent episodes of Raw. He then confirmed that Rollins would have a match, but added that McMahon will pick his opponent and he won't learn who it is until he's in the ring.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Says He And Cody Rhodes May Be “Fighting On The Exact Same Island”

Ariel Helwani welcomed AEW wrestler MJF to The Ariel Helwani Show this week to talk about a range of topics, including Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling and his potential return to WWE. The Salt of the Earth noted that Vince McMahon’s company showed some interest in him...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – WrestleMania Go-Home Episode, The Bloodline And Brock Lesnar, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. – The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and SmackDown’s Michael Cole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Warns Fans About Invading His Privacy, Celebrates Anniversary With Ring Announcer

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took to Twitter today to warn fans about invading his privacy. Ricochet noted that he will deny fans who are waiting at hotels or airports early in the morning to ask for multiple autographs as he sees this as an invasion of privacy. He did encourage fans to speak when they see him out & about, but asked them not to “wait and hoard” in check-in areas at the airport and related places.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Whether Cody Rhodes Is Expected To Appear On Tonight’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has an update on where things stand with Cody Rhodes and WWE, with many speculating that he could appear on tonight’s go-home edition of Raw prior to WrestleMania 38 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to Fightful, Rhodes was not on the internal script...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ring Of Honor#The Young Bucks
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Stars Pulled From RAW, What Happened After RAW

Alpha Academy were pulled from tonight’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW for an unknown reason. WWE originally announced Otis and Chad Gable vs. The Street Profits for RAW during last Friday’s SmackDown episode. The match was still advertised all throughout today, but the match announcement was removed from the WWE website some time tonight.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reportedly Has “Heated Discussion” With Top AEW Star

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan reportedly had a heated discussion with MJF over the weekend. We noted last week how MJF spoke with Ariel Helwani to discuss interest from WWE, his AEW contract status, Cody Rhodes’ departure, his relationship with WWE executive Bruce Prichard, and other topics. Now Fightful Select reports that Khan took issue with the interview being set up without notifying AEW’s PR team.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Wight Details Bryan Danielson’s Backstage Aggression Towards Giants

Paul Wight is afraid of Bryan Danielson but also admires the wrestler that he is. The AEW star explained why in an interview with The Rob Brown Show. “I defy you to find a better in-ring technical wrestler today than Bryan Danielson. And I would never say that in front of him to his face, obviously. Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, I keep calling him by the old name. He gave me my shortest title reign ever I think, when I beat Mark Henry. My title reign was all of like, 10 seconds. So there’s still a lot of heat between Mighty Mouse and I. I’m just letting you know.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock facing Roman Reigns is the current working idea to main event WrestleMania 39 next year, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It is believed that The Rock himself wants to do the match, and people in the company know that. However, this one is not etched in stone or guaranteed at this point.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Gives His Thoughts On The Goldust Character

In the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts and DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, focused on the Rhodes wrestling family. In particular, they talked about Goldust, the WWE character portrayed by current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, one that Jake Roberts is a big fan of. “I love...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker Comments On Scott Hall’s Passing

The Undertaker recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling where he reflected on the recent passing of Scott Hall who, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 63. ‘Taker praised the work that Hall put in, while also stating that he’s another example of someone being lost too young. “Man, one...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Bringing Shane McMahon To WrestleMania 38

Shane McMahon is reportedly headed to WrestleMania 38 Week. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is bringing McMahon in to Texas for WrestleMania 38 this weekend. There’s no word on if McMahon will actually appear at the pay-per-view, but word is that he will be in town for the entire weekend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bret Hart Comments On Steve Austin’s Impending WWE WrestleMania Return

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was asked about Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return to the WWE ring for the KO Show at Night One of WrestleMania 38. It’s a move that Hart is excited about, and thinks it’s a courageous step for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Tony Khan – MJF “Heated Discussion”

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had “a heated discussion” with MJF over the weekend. According to Fightful Select, Khan took issue with MJF openly discussing his AEW contract status and interest from WWE, on the Ariel Helwani Show, without notifying AEW’s PR team. MJF’s comments...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley To Make Ring Return At WrestleMania 38

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley is now set for WrestleMania 38. Lashley has been out of action since the WWE Elimination Chamber in February, where he lost the WWE Title to current champion Brock Lesnar after being pulled from the Chamber match due to a legitimate injury suffered the month before in the Royal Rumble title win over Lesnar. Lashley reportedly did not need to undergo surgery for the shoulder injury, but he is returning ahead of schedule as there was talk of the veteran Superstar being on the shelf for around 4 months.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy