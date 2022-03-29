ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will the Chicago Bears trade QB Nick Foles? 3 things we learned from new GM Ryan Poles.

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRyOE_0esvTiIx00
Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, left, greets running back Tarik Cohen at training camp in Bourbonnais on July 25, 2019. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The NFL’s owners meetings are continuing this week in South Florida, with owners, head coaches and executives gathered to discuss league business. For the Chicago Bears, it’s also another step in their latest reboot effort as new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus push to steer the franchise in a winning direction.

Poles spoke with Bears reporters Monday afternoon. It was his first question-and-answer session since the scouting combine, and he had a lot to address after a flurry of moves in free agency this month.

While the Bears’ attempt to make a big splash with the signing of defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi ultimately came up empty , Poles has remained active in adding pieces to the roster while retaining a level of patience and discipline that he hopes will set the team up for a brighter future.

Here are three things we learned from the new GM on Monday.

1. Poles remains confident in his decision to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his first public comments about the trade , Poles acknowledged the difficulty in dealing a star pass rusher and four-time All-Pro. But with a big-picture and realistic view of where the Bears roster currently stands, Poles had little regret pulling the trigger on the deal.

“It’s one of those situations where you knew you had to do what is best for the club,” he said. “There was buy-in from Matt, from ownership, from everyone. They understood it was the right move at the right time.”

The Chargers sent the Bears a second-round draft pick (No. 48 overall) for next month’s draft plus a sixth-rounder in 2023 for Mack.

Poles felt satisfied adding another Day 2 pick for this year, particularly one at a spot on the draft board widely considered to be a sweet spot for quality talent.

“With this draft in those mid-rounds, it’s deep,” he said. “At least I hope. And that’s the way it looks on the board right now. So I’m excited about that. This puts us in range of some really good players.

“At the same time, it also allows us to (potentially) maneuver a little bit. Because we don’t have a ton of picks (overall). So if there is a way to create more (by moving around), we’ll be open to that.”

Poles said Monday the move to trade Mack was based in part on some analytical assessments the team did, factoring in his age — he turned 31 in February — and his play-time history.

“We put all of that together,” he said. “And then there’s a timing mechanism as well. You know if you wait, what does that look like (in terms of trade value)? If you do this now, what does it look like? We just thought that right now it would allow the Bears to have more ammunition to add more players.”

2. The Bears are working to trade quarterback Nick Foles.

When the Bears agreed to sign backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal last week, it raised the question of what it meant for Foles.

Poles said the Bears signed Siemian to back up Justin Fields because he is a better fit for the new Bears offense than Foles. The fact that Siemian, a former Northwestern quarterback, has experience backing up Peyton Manning and Drew Brees also was a factor.

Siemian has spent time with five teams over seven seasons, most recently with the New Orleans Saints at the end of 2020 and 2021.

“There’s a wealth of knowledge he can bring to Justin as well,” Poles said.

Foles, who is entering his 11th season, has been with the Bears since 2020, when former GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy brought him in to compete for the starting spot with Mitch Trubisky. He was relegated to third-string quarterback in 2021 when the Bears signed Andy Dalton and drafted Fields last year, and he played in just one game.

Poles said they will see if there’s any trade interest.

“Nothing has popped up right now,” Poles said. “But we’re working on it. Hopefully something pops up.”

3. Lucas Patrick showed Poles what kind of player the Bears were getting when they wrapped up their deal.

When the Bears signed Patrick to a two-year, $8 million deal, he began screaming into the phone — and Poles took that as a sign the new center has the nasty mindset he wants on his offensive line.

“It kind of showed what he’s all about,” Poles said. “He embodies that. He’s tough. He’s a prick, and he knows it and that’s how he survives. And that’s what we need up front. … That’s going to improve the rest of the group, and we’re going to keep adding guys like that.”

Poles confirmed he sees Patrick playing center for the Bears. He also thinks Patrick’s leadership will be useful as the Bears get familiar with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whom Patrick worked with in Green Bay.

“He should have a really good foundation, and then that time can be spent making sure everybody else knows what to do,” Poles said. “Especially at the center position, they make the calls. They make the adjustments. That’s going to help Justin out in terms of protections, so he knows where his pass rush is coming from. I think that’s a big advantage.”

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune

9K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Wagner choosing between 2 teams?

Bobby Wagner wants to play for a contender next season, and it sounds like the star linebacker may have narrowed his decision down to two teams. The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams have both shown interest in Wagner and appear to be the two most likely teams to sign him. According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the Ravens feel they have made Wagner a “very competitive offer.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns star thinks Baker Mayfield made big mistake

Former Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas thinks Baker Mayfield made a big mistake with how he handled his trade demand. Thomas appeared on “The Thom & Hawk Football Show” and questioned whether Mayfield “overplayed his hand” by demanding a trade after Cleveland’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson went public. Thomas felt that Mayfield made a mistake by not trying to work things out with the organization when Watson initially turned the Browns down.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Gm#American Football#Poles#The Los Angeles Chargers
ClutchPoints

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown threatens to ‘expose’ model, ex-fling over $5,000 debt

Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Mike McDaniel didn’t take long to make a decision on the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback situation. The jury’s still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who’s entering the third year of his NFL career. The Dolphins, meanwhile, added veteran Teddy Bridgewater to the position room earlier this offseason. Will...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel issues strong response to Tom Brady rumors

The rumors about Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins might make for good headline material and talk show fodder, but Mike McDaniel says they are totally bogus. McDaniel was asked on Monday about the Brady buzz. The new head coach called it “fake news” and said there have been zero discussions within the Dolphins organization about trying to acquire Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Longtime Reporter John Clayton

The NFL world was hit with incredibly sad news earlier this month. John Clayton, the longtime NFL insider, passed away following a battle with a “brief illness.” He was 67 years old. Many have paid tribute to Clayton following his passing. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Offensive Line and the Big ‘Maybe’

You are back in familiar Minnesota Vikings offseason territory — and you never really left. Annually since around 2013, onlookers of the Vikings peer at the offensive line depth chart and whisper, “Well, hopefully, this group actually works.” Then, the regular season begins, and it is evident the solution was half-measured.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The One That Got Away’ in Vikings Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Harrison Phillips (DT), Jordan Hicks (LB), Za’Darius Smith (EDGE), and Chandon Sullivan (CB) in free agency to date, but there is one that evidently got away. That’s Ryan Bates, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who was signed to an offer sheet by...
NFL
FOX Sports

Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender. And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy