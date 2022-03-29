ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-AS Monaco Enter Cryptocurrency Space Via Capital Block Partnership

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - French club AS Monaco announced on Tuesday a partnership with Capital Block to develop NFTs (non-fungible tokens), marking the latest foray of a soccer team into the world of cryptocurrency and digital coins. "This is a first for French football since AS Monaco will be the...

