Lebanese PM Staying Put to Ensure May Polls Go Ahead, He Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's Najib Mikati said on Tuesday he would stay put as prime minister to avoid giving anyone an excuse to delay parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15. The polls are the first since Lebanon's 2019 financial implosion and protests that drew thousands of people into the...

US News and World Report

Lebanon PM Mikati Says He Will Not Run in May Parliamentary Election

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday he would not seek re-election in a parliamentary election scheduled for May 15. The statement, made in a television address, throws Sunni Muslim politics in Lebanon into deeper disarray two months from a vote seen as important for reinvigorating public life in Lebanon in the third year of a financial crisis.
MIDDLE EAST
Stamford Advocate

Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown

BEIRUT (AP) — Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan should make progress in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Saturday. Speaking to reporters in Qatar, where he is attending the Doha Forum, Mikati said an IMF delegation...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Welcomes 'Positive Points' in Lebanese PM Statement

RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it welcomed the "positive points" in a statement by Lebanon's prime minister, in a sign that Beirut's tensions with Gulf Arab countries are easing. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed in a statement on Monday the need to stop all Lebanon-originated...
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Nabih Berri
Person
Najib Mikati
