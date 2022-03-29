ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith’s antics detracted from an otherwise historic Academy Awards ceremony

By Ginnie Teo, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

It was the slap heard around the world, especially in Australia and Japan where TV censors failed to bleep out the pivotal moment Will Smith stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and smacked Chris Rock across his face. The comic had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Viewers were stunned. “Is this a bit?” everyone asked on Twitter. (No one knew for sure in the beginning.)

But it soon became clear to everyone that, no, this wasn’t a bit. The slight quiver in Rock’s voice, the profanities being bleeped out, the awkward silence in the room, even Lupita Nyong’o’s face told us all that what we just witnessed on live TV was unscripted, was frightening and was more outrageous than when Kayne West told Taylor Swift she wasn’t as good as Beyonce.

Rock took it like a — um — rock. Standing with his hands behind his back, he cracked a joke “Will Smith just smacked the sh-t out of me,” and went on to deliver his lines and the award for best documentary. He must have gotten practice from his years being beaten up by bully Caruso while at Corleone Junior High School in the ‘80s, as portrayed in the hit series “Everybody Hates Chris.”

Let’s face it, Howard Stern was spot-on when he said Smith probably wouldn’t have hit someone like Jason Momoa, who stands at 6-foot-5, or another Rock, former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“If Jason Momoa had made that joke, Will Smith, like a b—ch, would have said, ‘Thank you for acknowledging my wife, Mr. Momoa,’” Stern said on his Monday SiriusXM show.

The slap made for really good TV. Ratings for Sunday’s show went up 50%. Twitter was on fire, as everyone and their mother had a hot take. Lawyers debated whether Smith could be charged. Morning chat shows discussed it at length. Radio talk hosts slammed the incident. Celebrities took sides. An online game asking users to “unleash your inner Slap Smith” and “see how fast you can slap Chris Rock” emerged. A podcaster named Will Smith got spammed on his similarly named Twitter account.

It was, like Rock said, the “greatest night in the history of television.”

But Sunday should have been the greatest night for so many other reasons.

A mere hour earlier, the first deaf actor in history Troy Kotsur took home the best supporting actor trophy for his role as a supportive, funny and cheeky dad in “CODA.” An hour before that, Ariana DeBose became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an acting Oscar for her role as Anita in “West Side Story.” At the end of the evening, Jane Campion became the third woman in history to win best director at the Academy Awards, picking up her second career Oscar for helming the Western psychological drama “Power of the Dog.”

And let’s not forget Smith’s own achievement. On his third attempt, the wildly popular actor finally won the coveted best actor trophy for his role as tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams’ dad in “King Richard.” What should have been the biggest night of his career was upstaged by his moment of madness. (Now, if only Smith would use that “neuralyzer” thingamajig from “Men in Black” and wipe our memories of it.)

An hour after the Will Smith/Chris Rock dustup, the heartwarming and poignant “CODA” became the first movie starring a predominantly deaf cast to win the Academy’s top prize.

Where are these headlines? Where’re the celebrations for these deserving stars? Who will talk about LGBTQ representation in movies, or the deaf community’s taking big strides in film?

When people talk about the 2022 Oscars, it’ll not be about how a beautiful queer Afro-Latina woman danced her way into our hearts or how a deaf actor made us laugh and cry as his hearing daughter left home. It won’t be about that Oscar-winning female director or how everyone’s favorite goofy prince of Bel-Air got his well-deserved reward for a 40-year career and finally made it to the top of his profession.

No, we’ll still be dissecting that smackdown.

That a singular moment of foolishness has distracted from the true stars of the year. It was a slap in the face.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

