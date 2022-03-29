ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill honors ‘King of the North’

By KATHERINE TULLY-MCMANUS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAND TAKES A STAND (what else is new?)— Republicans on Capitol Hill are quick to say that President Joe Biden has acted too slowly in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but right now the holdup is a familiar colleague: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Paul is single-handedly...

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
