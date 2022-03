March is Literacy month at Thurkill Elementary School in Soda Springs Idaho. As part of their festivities they had many different first responders and members of the military come to their school to read to them. But the big theme for the month was the Book Blast fundraiser. The post Thirkill Elementary brings in 3,000 books thanks to the hard work of the students appeared first on Local News 8.

SODA SPRINGS, ID ・ 9 MINUTES AGO