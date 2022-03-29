ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores team-high 27 points

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bridges racked up 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
Post Register

Lady Pirates topple Lady Cougars 15-0 in shortened game

WESTON – The Firth Lady Cougars took their softball team on the road to West Side, but did not have a great experience. The Lady Pirates simply bashed the ball and ran the Cougars out of town with a 15-0, three-inning affair, that was a game the Lady Cougars would like to forget quickly.
FIRTH, ID

