Colts free agent DE Kemoko Turay to visit Falcons

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive end Kemoko Turay is visiting the Atlanta Falcons, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

As the Colts brought in Yannick Ngakoue via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, it was expected that Turay would hit the open market. The former second-round pick is coming off of a season with a career-high 5.5 sacks.

It never really came together for Turay during his time with the Colts. He didn’t see much work during his rookie season but appeared to be on a tear in 2019 before a season-ending ankle injury prevented a breakout season.

Turay struggled to get back to where he was physically during the 2020 season while showing some flashes here and there. By the time the 2021 season rolled around, Turay was fighting for a roster spot and rotational role along the defensive line.

At 25 years old, Turay is still worth taking a one-year shot due to his upside but with the recent moves the Colts have made, he could be suiting up elsewhere in 2022.

