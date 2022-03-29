ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Abramovich pictured at peace talks in Istanbul after ‘suspected poisoning’

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Roman Abramovich has been pictured in Turkey having recovered from suspected poisoning during his attempts to aid peace talks over the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich was seen meeting with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on Tuesday morning, according to Russia Today.

The Chelsea owner suffered the symptoms after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, sources close to the situation said on Monday.

Abramovich and at least two senior Ukrainian peace negotiators were said to have experienced symptoms of suspected poisoning, including red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich and the others who fell ill have since recovered, with the 55-year-old continuing his efforts for peace in Ukraine.

Abramovich is understood to have been working to help set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainians, amid the Russian invasion.

He has also been attempting to help bring representatives from other countries to the table for peace talks.

Abramovich, who put the Blues up for sale on 2 March, was sanctioned by the Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin.

The Stamford Bridge club must operate under strict Government licence, with Abramovich unable to profit from Chelsea’s sale.

Downing Street must approve another new licence to authorise Chelsea’s eventual sale, with the money either frozen or distributed to charitable funds to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich has pledged to write off Chelsea’s £1.5bn debt, and the bidding frenzy for the club could see the eventual deal hit £3bn.

Chelsea’s sale has reached the point where four bidding consortiums have made a shortlist, drawn up by the Raine Group, the New York merchant bank overseeing the process.

Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
UPI News

Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace

March 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Moscow in a Saturday video message that it's time to negotiate peace. Zelensky called for the negotiations on peace "without delay," warning that otherwise Russian losses would be "huge," in the video message posted to his Facebook page. "Meaningful negotiations on...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Tentative hopes for Ukraine peace talks after fierce Russian attacks

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine said it would seek to discuss a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia on Monday after both sides reported rare progress at the weekend, despite fierce Russian bombardments. Previous rounds of talks have had similar aims but have ended up focused...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

