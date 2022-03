Q: I read your article on the ignition problems of a 2008 GMC Canyon with the 3.7-liter motor. I have the 2010 model with the same engine and had the same no-start issue. After a couple of warranty visits, the dealer asked to keep the truck for tests. The ignition lock change didn’t solve the issue. What apparently worked was that the mechanic located, disconnected and cleaned all the ground points he could find based on the schematics for the model year. I still have the truck 115,250 miles later; so far, no issues with the ignition.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO