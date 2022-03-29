ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Laker teachers planning private preschool in Bad Axe

By Connor Veenstra
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
Morgan Bechler and Kayleen Allred are preparing to open a private daycare in Bad Axe.  (Kayleen Allred/Courtesy)

Two Laker Schools kindergarten teachers will be departing at the end of this school year to start their own venture.

Kayleen Allred and Morgan Bechler have plans to open their own private preschool in Bad Axe at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

The idea started out vague, but over the course of a year decisions snowballed until they were discussing demographics, how many kids they could have, and looking at buildings. The latter, more than anything, is what pushed them to definitively start making the school a reality. It required a lot of involvement, since they needed a specific kind of real-estate; they needed a commercial building, but not one with main street frontage. They needed one with a yard, but not near the highway.

"I think once we found something that fit the bill, it was like 'OK, we're going to do this,'" Bechler said.

The school will fit an opening in Huron County, as private preschools are rare, especially five days a week with full-time options.

"We're trying to bridge a gap between income-based preschools and daycare center-type preschools," Bechler explained.

"We want to be able to provide what we've seen kids need before they come in," Allred added. "Give them a chance to be themselves and explore in a way they naturally explore the world."

The two want to operate by what's called "inquiry-based" teaching, where they let the interests of their students direct the curriculum, rather than a strict plan. Bechler and Allred will observe the children, seeing what they're invested in, and plan in that direction. For example, if the kids are playing a lot with dinosaur toys, they'll do a lesson about dinosaurs. Or if they play more with toy blocks or other building toys, they'll invite those in the community who work in construction to come speak to them about it.

"To have a say in what they're learning is huge, and then they get more of a love of learning that way, too," Allred said.

Bechler and Allred have planned out both a three-year and four-year program, with the latter including a transitional element focusing on self-help, like teaching the students to dress themselves, doing up zippers and buttons, and opening lunch items. This general knowledge, Allred said, will set the groundwork for them to be successful in public school.

The hope is that the four-year plan will also encourage more open-ended thinking in the children.

"Little kids have a really hard time with that, they like the explicit instruction," Bechler explained. "But for soft skills to develop, you need those open-ended questions, those times they need to figure it out themselves."

The curriculum will include field trips, making use of the Huron County Nature Center in Port Austin and the Bad Axe Area District Library.

Because their premises are still under construction, Bechler and Allred can't have an open house, but they've planned an enrollment event at Emma's Coffee House in Bad Axe, where those interested can ask questions and get more information about the school. The event will be on April 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

