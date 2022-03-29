Harbor Beach Artist in Residence Program returns for 2022

Some of the artwork created during the Harbor Beach Artist in Residence's 2019 program, which brought three artists to the city to create art inspired by the area. The program will return later this year, with applications being accepted through July 17. (Harbor Beach Artist in Residence/Courtesy Photo)

Another area program that has been on hold these past few years is coming back.

The Harbor Beach Artist in Residence Program will return this fall, where artists are invited to stay in the community and create art inspired by the area.

The last time the program hosted artists was from mid-October to mid-November 2019, when three Michigan artists were invited to live in the area.

Janet Sloan, a program administrator, said the program would take place from Oct. 14 to Nov. 5, with artists staying in the Harbor Beach Marina Cottages with free lodging.

"The only reason we didn't do the last couple of years is that it would have been irresponsible during the height of the pandemic," Sloan said.

Sloan said the long-term goal of this program is to generate an appreciation for the value of art in life and the community and to encourage artists to come and work and participate in the area’s community life. Other goals include creating new community events and promoting offseason tourism.

“It has been demonstrated that an artist colony enhances the economy of any area, increasing property values and encouraging tourism, as well as enhancing the quality of life in the community by engaging the whole population in the work of creativity,” Sloan said in a statement.

The chosen artists will also receive:

A $300 stipend

Use of a bicycle during residency

A certificate for two kayak rentals when they come back in the summer.

As part of this program, the organizers ask that artists be part of an art panel at the Harbor Beach Community House Theater where they can share their process and work with community while taking questions from the audience. The artists are also asked to allow some of the work created to be an exhibit during the summer season.

Some of the art categories the program is looking for are paint, charcoal, textiles, writing, music, and digital arts.

The artist’s featured in 2019 were Peter Acomb of Detroit, Nicholas James Thomasma of Grand Rapids, and Timothy Elliott of Martha’s Vineyard.

The program hosted two events during that time. The first was an open invitation Launch Party at Hooks Waterfront, where the artists introduced themselves and an estimated 145 people attended. There was also a post-program presentation at the Harbor Beach Community House Theater where artists discussed and presented their work, where between 35 and 40 people attended due to inclement weather.

Those same two events will take place this year, with a meet the artists launch party planned for Oct. 15 at the North Park pavilion and the artist discussion/program wrap-up planned for Nov. 4 at the Harbor Beach Community Theater.

During their month of residency, the artists shopped in town, engaged with area residents, and became “regulars.” In time, the community talked to the artists more and gained an appreciation of the work they do in being creative.

The online application process is done through http://www.thumbartists.com , with applications accepted through July 17. The applicants will be notified no later than Aug. 21 if they have been selected.

A jury made of local and regional representatives will select the finalists. Their decisions will be based on artistic integrity, a statement of purpose, and willingness to lend and/or donate or perform a finished piece of work inspired by or created during the time spent in Harbor Beach for an exhibit during the 2023 summer season.

The program was made possible through grants from the Huron County Community Foundation and DTE.