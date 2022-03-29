Nature's Notes: Spring fever is here

The great blue heron is our largest and most widespread heron and is the only heron or egret present year-round. It is the heron we see most often on our ponds, streams, wetlands and even pastures and tilled land. The heron is four feet tall, has a long neck, which is pulled in when flying, and has long legs that extend straight back in flight. It is blue-gray overall and has a white face and a dark crown. The heron has a long, daggerlike bill that it uses to capture prey, which includes fish, frogs, small mammals, insects and others. In flight, the dark flight feathers contrast with the other paler wing feathers. The flight is graceful, with slow, deep wingbeats. While searching for prey at the water's edge, the heron walks slowly, taking long, deliberate steps as it searches for food.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO