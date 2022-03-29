WBAP Morning News: Billionaire Tax with Tonya J. Powers￼

Click here to read the full article. Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin paid tribute to Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, the journalists who were killed in Ukraine this week, as well as to correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was seriously injured. “The loss and pain we feel is enormous, but if ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, reporters risking their lives to tell these stories, to tell the truth, it’s now,” Griffin said on Special Report with Bret Baier on Tuesday (video here), holding back tears. “Without a free press, the autocrats win. We will...

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO