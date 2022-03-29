Halo - Episode 1.02 - Unbound - Press Release

“Pulse” – McCall receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent, that leads her into a confrontation with Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), the most dangerous enemy from her past in intelligence. In need of confidential information about the agent’s latest assignment, McCall forms a tentative alliance with Carter Griffin (Brett Dalton), a by-the-book CIA handler, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Comments / 0