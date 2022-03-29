ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo - Episode 1.02 - Unbound - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 102 “Unbound” - Available to stream Thursday, March 31st. John takes...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.13 - Put The Squeeze On Me - Press Release

Grey’s Anatomy: Put the Squeeze on Me (3/24) “Put the Squeeze on Me” – While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother. Elsewhere, Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences, and a pet python causes an uproar when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MARCH 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

‘Halo’ Series Introduces Conflicted Master Chief, Sci-Fi Universe That Feels Less Awe-Inspiring Than Familiar: TV Review

It isn’t the fault of “Halo,” the TV series adaptation finally premiering March 24 on Paramount Plus after years stuck in development hell, that it comes on the heels of a plethora of TV and streaming options that look and feel similar enough to lessen its ability to shock and awe. From “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus), to “Matrix: Resurrections” (HBO Max), to “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus), there are already plenty of big budget science fiction epics onscreen taking on the same themes as “Halo” (written for TV by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, and produced in part by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television). Even Paramount’s own “Star Trek” shows might scratch a close enough itch. So in its quest to stand out in the vast galaxy of other options, the question for “Halo” then becomes whether this particular adaptation can not only attract enough existing fans of its source material to make a difference, but reel in viewers who may not have much knowledge of the sprawling “Halo” universe — which includes the video game, books and comics — but value good television nonetheless.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.15 - Messy Situation, Miscommunication And Academic Probation - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Messy Situation, Miscommunication and Academic Probation” – When Becky inadvertently outs her relationship with Professor Davis, he’s forced to reevaluate his career, but his erratic behavior sends Becky down a path to reevaluate their relationship. Meanwhile, Dan and Darlene check in on Chuck, only to learn heartbreaking news about his family on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.17 - Welcome To Bro Money, Bro Problems - Press Release

“Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems” – Calvin’s wealthy and impulsive brother Curtis makes a surprise visit, creating chaos in the Butlers’ lives. Also, Dave and Gemma run into challenges while trying to declutter their home, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 28 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
WGN TV

‘The Batman’ releases deleted scene featuring the Joker

CHICAGO — Director Matt Reeves surprised fans Thursday of the No. 1 movie in America — “The Batman” — by releasing a deleted scene from the movie. The deleted scene, that was posted on YouTube, shows an encounter between Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and the joker played by Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, trying to get information on the Riddler.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.14 - Pulse - Press Release

“Pulse” – McCall receives a desperate plea for help from her former CIA trainee, now a full-fledged agent, that leads her into a confrontation with Mason Quinn (Chris Vance), the most dangerous enemy from her past in intelligence. In need of confidential information about the agent’s latest assignment, McCall forms a tentative alliance with Carter Griffin (Brett Dalton), a by-the-book CIA handler, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Releases

Episode 601: “Wine and Roses” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Episode 602: “Carrot and Stick” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Peaky Blinders - Episode 6.04 - Sapphire - Press Release

Date: Sunday 20th March 2022 (starting in 2 days) Time: 21:00 to 22:00 (1 hour long) Sapphire. Series 6, episode 4. Tommy and his allies gather in the wake of their recent losses and prepare to seek revenge on their enemies. He is driven to build a connection between crime and political power that could alter the course of history, bringing together an alliance of extremists from both sides of the Atlantic. However, he also receives life-changing news from an unexpected source, that leaves him dreading the prospect of war within the family.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.14 - No Such Thing As Fair Play - Press Release

JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it’s not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse (#214). Original airdate 4/14/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 2.05 - Reunion - Press Release

"Reunion" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) THE RACE TO FIND MIA - After receiving a new clue that could lead to Mia's (guest star Vanessa Yao) whereabouts, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) race to find her before Russell Tan's forces do. Meanwhile, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is tested when a new restaurant opens nearby, and Althea (Shannon Dang) continues to struggle with the challenges of work. Tzi Ma, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by A.C. Allen (#205). Original airdate 4/6/2022.
TV & VIDEOS

