WBAP Morning News: They Are Trying to Get Us Off Meat￼

According to recent information obtained by Greenpeace’s investigation project Unearthed, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) expressed relief at last month’s CattleCon. The joyous reaction was brought on by U.S. President Joe Biden’s action plan to reduce methane where he proposes stricter regulations for the coal, gas, and oil industry, but only calls for voluntary actions from the agricultural industry. This gives lobbyists free range to run a campaign that claims climate neutrality doesn’t require significant cuts in emissions in the agricultural sector.
