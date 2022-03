BESSEMER, Ala. — (AP) — For union organizers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, the second time could be a charm — or not. After a crushing defeat last year, when a majority of workers voted against forming a union, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is hoping for a different outcome in a do-over election. The National Labor Relations Board on Monday began counting mail-in ballots that were sent to 6,100 workers in early February. Results could come as early as Thursday.

