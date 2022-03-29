ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Trump issues statement claiming hole-in-one on Florida course

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTqVq_0esvIlm500

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday touted in a statement hitting a hole-in-one while playing at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday after some social media users questioned his abilities.

“Trump just made a hole-in-one!” Tim Swain, a Republican running for Senate in South Carolina, captioned a photo posted to Twitter over the weekend. The photo showed Trump celebrating on the green with Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes.

Several commenters on the tweet cast doubt on the claim, prompting Trump to defend his accomplishment, saying it was “100% true.”

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true,” Trump wrote in the statement late Monday, which included a video of Trump walking to the hole.

White House ‘billionaire tax’ shadows other more powerful tax changes

Despite there being a “rather strong wind,” the ball “bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole” at the seventh hole, scoring him a hole-in-one, Trump said.

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t,” he said.

According to the Trump International Golf Club website , the seventh hole involves a water element that guards the front and right side of the par-3 hole.

Trump ended his statement by saying he wouldn’t disclose who won the game.

“I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging—and I don’t like people who brag!” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Former Trump aide fails miserably in an on-air quiz about congressional district she’s running in

Former US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus appeared on local radio in Nashville earlier this week to participate in a quiz for local congressional candidates to showcase their knowledge of the district.Problem was, Ms Ortagus didn’t appear to have any.Asked on the programme to name the three interstate highways that run through the district, Ms Ortagus struck out. She didn’t know which country music star operates a popular winery in the district, nor did she know the famous NASCAR driver who has a car dealership there. She couldn’t name the four living Tennessee governors, and didn’t know that the town...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Hall Of Fame
Fox News

Trump’s grip on the GOP remains firm, but is the former president stretching himself too thin?

Former President Donald Trump returned to the crucial battleground state of Georgia this weekend to support the large slate of candidates he has endorsed in the Peach State. At a large rally in Commerce, Ga. on Saturday evening, Trump said former Sen. David Perdue will "save Georgia," praising the candidate he's backing to try and oust Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Post

The GOP is gaining post-Trump. Trump? Not so much.

A couple of things have become pretty evident in recent months. One is that overzealous talk of the GOP’s dire political straits after the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has given way to a largely predictable surge for the party out of power. And the second is that this is happening largely despite Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

Pence fine-tunes a message for 2024: Pro-Trump, to a point

WASHINGTON — In the past five weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence has broken with former President Donald Trump in more ways and more times than at any point in the previous five years. That’s no coincidence. The once loyal number two has been carefully uncoupling himself from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

White House records turned over to House show 7-hour gap in Trump phone log on Jan. 6

Internal White House records from the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that were turned over to the House select committee show a gap in President Donald Trump's phone logs of seven hours and 37 minutes, including the period when the building was being violently assaulted, according to documents obtained by CBS News' chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa and The Washington Post's associate editor Bob Woodward.
POTUS
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy