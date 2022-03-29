ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connection Center welcomes three-year anniversary

By Royal McGregor
Dawn Weaks gives a tour of the Connection Center Monday morning at Connection Christian Church of Odessa. Connection Christian’s Connection Center is home to six non-profit organizations including Basin Theatre Works, Pink the Basin, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Junior League of Odessa, Youth Opportunities to Learn and Observe, and Centers for Children and Families with a vacant space for a seventh smaller NPO. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

About three years ago, Connection Christian Church of Odessa and four non-profit agencies made their new home on Tanglewood Lane.

Connection Christian Church Co-lead Pastor Dawn Weaks said it has been a win-win situation for the church and non-profit organizations in the area.

The office space for the six non-profit organizations is known as The Connection Center as it spans more than 10,000 square feet. It also includes communal bathrooms, a kitchen and a large meeting room called Fellowship Hall.

“We knew there was always a need for better cost-to-rent spaces for nonprofits,” Weaks said. “It’s a lower cost rent to all nonprofits serving our community. It’s all inclusive. We provide Wi-Fi and things that provide structure under the important work that they are doing.”

Weaks also about 150 people can fit inside the meeting room.

Fellowship Hall doesn’t cost the nonprofits additional funds to use the space. Weaks said all nonprofits have to do is put the event on the schedule.

“A lot of our nonprofits where every time they had to have a bigger meeting (they) had to scramble and figure out where they were going to meet,” Weaks said. “That takes energy. That takes planning time. We took that off the table because they have a place to meet. All they have to do is get it on our calendar of events. We are just helping them use their energy, time and money better.”

The six nonprofits in The Connection Center are Centers for Children and Families, Big Brothers Big Sister of Odessa, Basin Theatre Works, YOLO Program (Youth Opportunities to Learn and Observe), Pink the Basin and Junior League of Odessa.

Three of the four non-profit agencies that originally entered the address at 4241 Tanglewood Lane still reside there — Centers for Children and Families, Big Brothers Big Sister of Odessa and the Basin Theatre Works.

Weaks explained there’s one office space left for a non-profit organization. Centers for Children and Families have the largest space that includes six counseling offices and four play therapy rooms.

“Centers is such a valued partner in our community,” Weaks said, “Forty-plus years of being the counseling center here and in Midland. We are really honored to partner with them.”

Prior to moving into its new space on Tanglewood Lane, Connection Christian Church of Odessa polled non-profits organizations in the area about the need for affordable commercial space.

Weaks said she calls the crossover between the church and nonprofit organizations “holy synthesis” and she believes it’s a continual need for the community.

“We take care of each other across all of our different corners of town,” she said. “We need to work together to take care of people.”

Odessa American

Pet adoption event

Humane Society of Odessa will host a pet adoption event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Raising Cane’s, 4001 Highway 191. Visit tinyurl.com/2p956r9b.
ODESSA, TX
