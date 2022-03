The Thanksgiving before Flint’s lead-polluted water was officially declared a "crisis" in 2015, Kelsey Ronan had returned to her hometown for dinner with her family. Though her mother wouldn’t cook with the water or give it to her cats, Ronan still showered in it. By the time she went back to St. Louis, where she lived at the time, her hair was matted and falling out.

FLINT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO