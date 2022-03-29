Men slash each other in melee aboard Lower Manhattan subway train

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two men slashed each other as they brawled on a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Monday night, police said.

The two men got into a fight around 10:30 p.m. aboard a northbound train headed to the Fulton Street station on the 2/3 line, according to police.

The melee left one man, believed to be in his 40s, with at least one slash wound to his head, police said.

The NYPD was searching for the second man, a 41-year-old who fled the train at the Fulton Street stop. His injuries were unclear.

Police said the two men may know each other.