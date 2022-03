Have you ever wanted to stay in a haunted little inn? Well, you can, and it's not too far from the Tri-State. This is a question that leaves many spooky enthusiasts scratching their heads. To be honest, I feel this is super subjective based on people's personal experiences. However, I do know there's a few Indiana locations that come to mind. One of which, is The Story Inn, which ThoughtCatalog.com actually named the most haunted place in Indiana. And looking at the Story Inn, and the history that surrounds the old bed and breakfast, it definitely makes sense why it was crowned the most haunted.

