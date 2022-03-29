ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 3.29.22

By FloridaPolitics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA top of ‘burn welcome to the world — William Andrew Renner was born to Speaker-Designate Paul Renner and his wife, Adriana. William arrived at 8 lbs., 2 oz.; mom and dad are both well and “grateful to God for this new blessing,” Congratulations and all the best to the Renner...

What sparked Florida's bitter LGBTQ battle

Stroke of a pen — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — amid a national controversy that drew in the White House — used the backdrop of a Pasco County charter school to sign the “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law on Monday. Lawsuits coming? —...
Home of Republican who crafted Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
Ron DeSantis 'Stop Woke' Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
Politifact rates DeSantis' claim that masks are "COVID theater" false

Data: CDC; Map: Axios VisualsGov. Ron DeSantis, captured on a now-viral video scolding mask-wearing high schoolers at a press event at USF last week, has again stoked old debates about civility, liberty and public health in a state where these things seem always in flux.What he said: "You don't have to wear those masks," DeSantis said mockingly. "I mean, please take them off. Honestly, this is not doing anything. We've got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous." Yes, but: The Poynter Institute's Politifact rated the claim that wearing...
Florida's Jobs, Jobs, Jobs & Political Posturing – March 16th, 2022

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Florida’s jobs market has been incredible. The good news has been so good for so long in Florida, at times hearing more of it may feel like a broken record. That said, these days we could all use good news and as I’ve mentioned several times previously – Florida's a great news story that keeps getting better. Monday’s employment report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity showed the 14th consecutive month of Florida outperforming the country’s performance and a complete recovery from the jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic. That’s right – there's officially a record number of Floridians working today. How many thought that would be the case two years ago? Recall it was two years ago this week that pandemic restrictions started coming down and economists predicted Florida’s unemployment rate would top 30%. Two years later - Florida’s unemployment rate, now at just 3.5%, is 13% lower than the national average and we’re showing strength in all aspects of our economy. Small businesses have been struggling across the country – having laid off more employees than they’ve hired thus far this year. Not in Florida. All businesses of all sizes and all sectors and all industries have been adding employees and all across the state. Like I said a great news story that keeps getting better. But specific to South Florida – we're doing as well or better than the state overall. Broward’s unemployment rate 3.6%, Miami-Dade 3.2% and Palm Beach County 3.4%. Once you add in the highest wage increases in the country over the past year – 6%, there’s not been a better state for opportunity than ours and no better place to be within it than South Florida (though Orlando is giving us a run for it).
The South Florida Legal Market is Hot, Hot, Hot

When you think of Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, or West Palm Beach, what comes to mind? Endless sunshine. Sandy beaches. Posh nightclubs. Paradise vacations. Those are all attractive features and motivation for visiting, but South Florida is also a place where the local legal market is becoming increasingly more sophisticated and mature.
