Onekama parents voice concerns over novel

Onekama Consolidated Schools superintendent Gina Hagen (left) and members of the school board listen to parents express concern over the novel "Copper Sun" being taught at the school. (Kyle Kotecki/News Advocate)

ONEKAMA — Historical fiction attempts to bring history to life by personalizing events of the past through fictional characters placed in a previous era to show what people went through at key points in history.

Eighth grade students at Onekama Consolidated Schools have been reading Sharon Draper's "Copper Sun," a young adult novel about a 15-year-old girl who was taken from her African village and sold into slavery.

Some parents feel the book crosses a line.

"We shouldn't be teaching our kids about infidelity or rape or murder. There are better books to read," said Elaine Bossingham, during the public comment portion of the district's school board meeting on March 14. "... This literature? No. Let's get something better for our kids to read."

Onekama superintendent Gina Hagen told the News Advocate when a teacher suggested the school teach "Copper Sun" to its students, she approved it after research showed the book was highly regarded and taught in many schools.

Hagen said she didn't make the decision because she wanted to make anyone in the school "feel inadequate or anything like that."

"We went with it to show that there was racism in the past, and there continues to be racism, but this is what society was like," Hagen said. "It's historical, and I believe if we don't teach history we're going to repeat history. I think even though it's a sensitive topic, our children have to be exposed to the ills of the past — and that's why we went with it."

The novel has garnered critical acclaim. "Copper Sun" was awarded the Coretta Scott King Award, which according to the American Library Association, is "given annually to outstanding African American authors and illustrators of books for children and young adults that demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values."

Time magazine listed the book as one of the 100 best young adult novels of all time . The School Library Journal included "Copper Sun" on its list of best books of 2006.

During the March 14 meeting, Kathie Circle said she felt the book was inappropriate.

"About six weeks ago my granddaughter, who is biracial, came home totally hysterical because of the books they were reading in homeroom. The first book they read was 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and the second book they've started on is 'Copper Sun,' and it has a great deal of derogative comments about biracial people," Circle said. "That's exactly what got me started: This little girl was coming to school and she was hearing how ugly Black people are — that their skin is ugly and greasy and their lips are big and their hair looks like wire. She's 13 — give her a break."

Circle said she read the book to see what her granddaughter found upsetting.

"I'll have to go to church a second time this week. ... The book is disgusting," she said. "... It talks about how when the Black women were put on the ship ... the men touched their breasts, and how they screamed while they were raped. ... If this is curriculum — and that's what I was told — change the curriculum."

Hagen said the district made students aware there were other options if they were uncomfortable with "Copper Sun."

"If this book makes you feel uncomfortable, we will accommodate you with another book to read. We will exempt you from the assignment," she said. "If you're not comfortable in the classroom when we're discussing this, we will find an alternative placement with a teacher or a teacher aid so you will not lose out on educational time. We will find alternative assignments. We're willing to make accommodations. That's what we're all about."

Booksource, a provider of classroom libraries for school districts, literacy coaches and teachers across the country, lists "Copper Sun" as an option for grades 8-12.

Hagen said "Copper Sun" was not offered to students to encourage or glamorize racism. Quite the opposite, the novel was selected because it illustrates some of the horrors which transpired at the hands of the institution of slavery.

"It wasn't just chosen flippantly," she said. "It was chosen because it's addressing issues that we need to be aware of so we can change society in the future."

Bossingham said she felt her son was too young to read the graphic depictions found in the book.

"I picked my son up from school and he got in the car and said, 'Mom, you won't believe what we had to read today. We had to read about a white woman and her husband, who was a slave owner,'" Bossingham said. "'The wife got pregnant by a Black slave. He shot the Black man and then there was a boom and the baby that was born out of this union stopped crying.' And this book is fiction. It's not true."

Bossingham said her son dreads going to class as a result of the "Copper Sun."

"My son doesn't even like coming to first hour, and his teacher will tell you," she said. "The mockingbird book that they have read the first time, I let Miss (Eva) Bradford know that David did not appreciate that book, as well."