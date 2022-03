CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say that out of an abundance of caution, Dubuque Senior High School students will not have class Tuesday, March 29th, 2022. School officials say that a potential issue with the natural gas service is the cause of the closure. All offices at the school will be closed and staff should not report to work.

