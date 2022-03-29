Beer heiress joins the race for U.S. Senate as a Democrat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate made history Tuesday when it confirmed Louisiana’s Shalanda Young as White House budget director. Young, former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, will become the first Black woman to head up the Cabinet-level agency that releases the president’s budget request, oversees federal agencies’ performance and reviews significant federal regulations. […]
The post U.S. Senate confirms Shalanda Young as first Black woman to head up White House budget agency appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 0