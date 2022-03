If you're a Lakers fan, this season has been truly awful, and there is absolutely nothing that will actually make it better or more palatable. At this point, the team just has no real chance of going far in the playoffs, even if they are fully healthy. The chemistry and the desire to win just isn't there, and with Russell Westbrook playing his worst basketball, the Lakers just can't do anything except lose game after game.

