Skip Bayless Believes LeBron James’ Ankle Injury Was Not As ‘Horrible’ As James Said: “Yeah I Know He’s Immortal. He Makes Miracles. He’s Also The Master Media Manipulator.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James suffered a pretty nasty fall during the Los Angeles Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans game. LeBron rolled his ankle, which further aggravated the ankle injury that James has been dealing with throughout the course of the NBA season. James came out after the game and said that his ankle...

Look: Former NBA Player Is Furious With Chris Rock

A former NBA player is furious with Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at The Oscars on Sunday night. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short hair, saying he looks forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane II.” Demi Moore starred in the original G.I. Jane movie, rocking a buzzed haircut.
Look: LeBron James Joke Goes Viral At The Oscars

It was a rough night for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers blew a big lead to the New Orleans Pelicans, dropping to 31-43 on the season. The Lakers are now just one game up on the Spurs for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. That’s...
Ex-Dub Cook seeking another shot in NBA, had hit rock bottom

Quinn Cook was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, a three-year starter at Duke and the second-leading scorer on the Blue Devils team that won the national title in 2015. But Cook went undrafted in 2015 and couldn't latch on in the NBA until the fall of 2017...
Magic Johnson Revealed That Larry Bird Called Him After HIV Diagnosis: "You Can Almost Hear Both Of Us With Tears In Our Eyes. And I’m Choked Up Because He Did Call Me."

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson epitomized 80s basketball together. They were the stars of the two flashiest teams in the league on opposite conferences. They won MVPs, titles, Finals MVP, and many other things. Despite their rivalry on the court, the pair were extremely good friends. The basketball world was...
Lakers: Frank Vogel Perfectly Sums Up LA’s Season After Loss to Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers enjoyed three full off days leading up to their crucial matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. For the first two quarters, the Lakers looked every bit like a well-rested team focused on turning it's season around. They enjoyed a 23-point lead at half-time and then, it all fell apart. The Pelicans roared back in the second half and captured a 116-108 victory. After another depressing loss, The Athletic's Bill Oram provided a Frank Vogel quote that couldn't be more apt:
Damian Lillard Thinks Russell Westbrook Doesn’t Have Anything To Prove: “Russell Westbrook’s Career And Legacy is Undeniable.”

Russell Westbrook has been struggling ever since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook in the offseason to form a big three with Russ, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. But that has not worked out, and Westbrook is having one of the worst seasons of his career in terms of his performances.
Report: Celtics add big man depth entering Raptors matchup

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements. The Celtics are signing power forward Juwan Morgan of the G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Morgan signed with Boston at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and joined the Toronto Raptors on...
Regina Hall Trolls LeBron James’ Hairline At Oscar Ceremony: "I Was Very Disappointed That Space Jam 2 Did Not Get Nominated For Special Effects For That Hairline They Gave LeBron James...”

LeBron James might be one of the most famous athletes in the world, but even he is not excused when it comes to being trolled. Last year, LeBron appeared in the sequel of the popular Michael Jordan film 'Space Jam.'. While Mike's film was a blockbuster and is still a...
