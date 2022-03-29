Desperately searching for a COVID treatment

Recent readings from wastewater treatment plants have shown an uptick that could reflect COVID-19 infections on the rise. Plus, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination as the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court has given hope for many Black women and women of color, but the at times disrespectful tone and irrelevant questions during the hearings also illustrated how exhausting rising to such heights can be. Then, from losing loved ones to building community, San Diegans share their pandemic stories. And, there were nearly 1 million unfilled IT jobs in the U.S. last year. It’s a problem for tech companies but an opportunity for IT professionals in Mexico. Finally, San Diego Repertory Theatre kicks off its Second Annual Black Voices Reading Series Monday night with the first of four plays.

