Forest Lake, MN

Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day

By Jim Maurice
 1 day ago
UNDATED -- Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day. March 29th was the day that the last combat troops left Vietnam in 1973, and State Representative Bob...

Mike Duffy
14h ago

God bless them all as a Veteran I salute all who served. This should be a reminder of why Democrats and liberals should never be involved in any war.

Crabgrass
16h ago

The school is wrong it ended in 1972 but we still had soldiers over there helping get things out.Thank You for your service. My brother was over there he was one of the lucky ones to come home without a body bag. But I don’t believe any soldier ever leaves any war without some damage to their selves weather it be physical or mental. Bless every soldier from every war because they never forget and neither does there loved ones.

Raymond Szumski
22h ago

Thank You For Your Service 🇺🇸👍

KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Vietnam Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Courville and Roger Pete are just two of the Lake Area’s Vietnam Veterans who will be honored at a special ceremony this Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Lake Charles. It’s a welcome home that’s long overdue, since Vietnam Vets were often spat upon and not supported like World War 2 vets after the came back from the war.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

