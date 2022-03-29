Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day
UNDATED -- Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day. March 29th was the day that the last combat troops left Vietnam in 1973, and State Representative Bob...1390granitecitysports.com
God bless them all as a Veteran I salute all who served. This should be a reminder of why Democrats and liberals should never be involved in any war.
The school is wrong it ended in 1972 but we still had soldiers over there helping get things out.Thank You for your service. My brother was over there he was one of the lucky ones to come home without a body bag. But I don’t believe any soldier ever leaves any war without some damage to their selves weather it be physical or mental. Bless every soldier from every war because they never forget and neither does there loved ones.
Thank You For Your Service 🇺🇸👍
