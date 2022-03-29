Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day

On Thursday the Marine Corps launched its first ever Marine littoral regiment ― a new unit that already may have the U.S.’s near-peer militaries worried. “Adversaries do not like this concept at all,” Gen. Eric Smith, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, told reporters at a briefing on Monday. “They don’t like the fact that units are highly mobile, that they have a low signature, and that the adversary doesn’t know where these things are.”

MILITARY ・ 27 DAYS AGO