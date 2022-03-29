Vietnam veterans honored with wreath laying

Former president Dwight D. Eisenhower, general Colin Powell and abolitionist Harriet Tubman are among the names under consideration as the US Army moves to rename nine bases honoring military figures of the pro-slavery Civil War South. The commission retained 87 names for final consideration including those of Eisenhower, the 34th US president and supreme commander of allied forces in Europe during World War II; Powell, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state; and Tubman, who helped slaves escape to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO