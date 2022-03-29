ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Can Leave People With Lingering Nerve Damage

HealthDay
HealthDay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpLoN_0esv8rZU00

TUESDAY, March 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For many people, damage from COVID-19 continues well beyond the initial infection. A case in point: Pain, tingling and numbness in the hands and feet can occur for weeks or months afterward, a new study reveals.

The researchers surveyed more than 1,550 patients who underwent COVID-19 testing at the Washington University Medical Campus in St. Louis over a 10-month period early in the pandemic. Those who tested positive (542) were about three times more likely to report pain, numbness or tingling in their hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy) than those who tested negative, according to the study.

"We found that nearly 30% of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 also reported neuropathy problems at the time of their diagnosis," said study co-author Simon Haroutounian.

"For 6% to 7% of them, the symptoms persisted for at least two weeks, and up to three months, suggesting this virus may have lingering effects on peripheral nerves," he added in a university news release.

Some of the patients with neuropathy symptoms sought treatment at the university pain center, but most had mild to moderate symptoms and may not have sought help from a pain specialist, said Haroutounian, who is chief of clinical research at the pain center.

"Several viral infections — such as HIV and shingles — are associated with peripheral neuropathy because viruses can damage nerves," he noted.

"In the case of HIV, we didn't realize it was causing neuropathy for several years after the AIDS epidemic began. Consequently, many people went undiagnosed with neuropathy and untreated for the pain associated with the problem," explained Haroutounian, who is also an associate professor of anesthesiology.

The same may be true for patients with neuropathy following COVID-19, he said. Regardless of the cause, however, treatments for neuropathy are similar.

"There is a high likelihood we could still help these patients, even though at the moment there are not clear diagnostic criteria or even a recognized syndrome known as COVID peripheral neuropathy," Haroutounian said.

Because the study was conducted at a single center, further research is needed to replicate the findings, he pointed out.

"We also finished our data collection before vaccinations became widespread and before the Delta or Omicron variants arrived, and it's difficult to say what effects those variables may have," Haroutounian added.

The findings were published online March 24 in the journal Pain.

More information

The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy provides guidance after a peripheral neuropathy diagnosis.

SOURCE: Washington University, news release, March 24, 2022

Comments / 118

Jack Thompson
1d ago

They are trying to build a case that COVID does this so that when the wash of health issues from the vaccine become undeniable they can blame the virus rather than the experimental DNA generated spike protein.

Reply(43)
13
Shawn Dale McCammack Sr.
1d ago

I was put on a ventilator for 8 days in Sept 2021 due to covid pneumonia, I've had pain and numbness in my feet that I never had before, in total I was in hospital over 5 weeks, I'm still having issues with my feet and it's nearly April.

Reply(10)
6
Flawed Diamond
1d ago

This doesn't surprise me, after the first shot I had a bad reaction and it messed with my heart, not but a month later I ended up with my feet having these weird blisters that are still healing. I also ended up with shingles less than a month from the shot.

Reply(8)
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
HealthDay
HealthDay

14K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow HealthDay and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Long COVID: New study shows 3 symptoms likely to linger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A new study indicates the "long haul" for COVID-19 long-haulers may be a lot longer than previously thought. As the world learns more about the aftermath of COVID-19, new research shows there are three symptoms likely to linger. They include:. Sleep issues. Difficulty with concentration. Simple...
CINCINNATI, OH
MedicalXpress

How dangerous is BA.2, the new COVID-19 variant?

As COVID-19 case numbers climb in East Asia and now Europe—a surge largely attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of omicron—it makes sense that concern would rise in the U.S. It's happened before during the course of the now two-year-old pandemic: a surge on another continent is followed by a surge in North America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Clinical Research#Healthday News
BBC

Covid: Woman died from rare vaccine side-effect

A mother died from a "catastrophic" bleed on the brain caused by a rare side-effect of the Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has concluded. Kim Lockwood, 34, complained of an excruciating headache eight days after her AstraZeneca jab in March 2021. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was pronounced dead 17...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Causes of Leg Swelling and When It's Serious

Leg swelling (edema) is the result of fluid retention or inflammation. It can occur in any part of the leg including the feet, ankles, calves and thighs. While leg swelling can be a sign of a serious condition like heart disease or a blood clot, it is more-commonly due to excess fluid build-up or inflammation, and not an immediate cause for concern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus. What to know: The omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy