Sold! Morey’s Restaurant To Be Replaced By Another Oneonta Restaurant

Many people have been enjoying biking and hiking trails that are part of the Oneonta Greenway Project for a while now - The Silas Lane Loop Trail, the New Island trails, and the Mill Race Trail. I have enjoyed hiking the Silas Lane Loop Trail with friends and my dog on many occasions. It's especially amazing in the fall with all the bright foliage colors dotting the landscape and the Susquehanna River's edge. These trails are all part of the Oneonta Greenway Project which has yet to be completed. According to Oneontagreenway.org, the finished project would add an additional trail system along the Susquehanna to the group, and all trails would connect. The final resulting trail system would be about 6 miles in length and run in the city and town of Oneonta. The fourth trail which hasn't been created yet would most likely extend to Fortin Park in the town.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO