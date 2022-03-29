Sold! Morey’s Restaurant To Be Replaced By Another Oneonta Restaurant

We all know someone who goes way above and beyond to serve their community and one such person in the Oneonta, NY community is longtime resident Megan Tannenbaum who created a "The Great Crayon Project" in 2018 with the simple desire to upcycle broken or unwanted used crayons into new, multi-colored crayons in a variety of shapes. She exchanges old unwanted crayons for the new ones in a wide variety of shapes that she and her children make. This whole idea has become so successful that Tannenbaum and her family, since they started The Great Crayon Project, have donated over 7,074 crayons, exchanged over 5,108 crayons, and donated over 10,522 school supplies items after selling crayons in their online store! It's gone national and it's all not-for-profit. Look how cool these crayons are!
