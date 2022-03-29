Community and collaboration at the High Museum of Art

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BIG ONE. Architect Francis Kéré is this year’s winner of the Pritzker Prize, his field’s most prestigious award, the New York Times reports. Kéré, who was born in Gando, Burkina Faso, and whose practice is based in Munich, has worked extensively in West Africa, and has won acclaim for buildings that inventively aim to address the needs of different communities. His structures “are tied to the ground on which they sit and to the people who sit within them,” the prize’s jury said in a statement. Kéré is...

14 DAYS AGO