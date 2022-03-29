Thunderstorms Tonight

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
A mother and her 8-year-old son are the sole survivors of a deadly tornado that tore through a central Iowa town, killing her husband, her mother, and her two other children, ages 2 and 5. The victims: Melissa Bazley, 63, Michael Bolger, 37, Kinlee Bolger, and Owen Bolger, 2, died...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings for several southern states on Friday, as portions of Florida and Alabama reported widespread damage from severe storms. The storm system, created by a cold front colliding with a moist and warm airmass, is expected to move up the East Coast, reaching northern New England by Sunday, according to the NWS.
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
An extremely slow weather system will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms from Louisiana to the Carolinas and Florida through the end of the week, with some of the storms becoming severe. Storms have the ability to produce localized tornadoes and hail. At 8:20 p.m., Meteorologist Reed Timmer verified a tornado...
