A postal worker became the FBI's key informant in the trial against four suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In Day six of the kidnapping plot trial, a 35 year-old FBI informant known as Big Dan testified in U.S. District Court Friday about hundreds of hours of recordings and secret phone calls and messages he captured while embedded with the Wolverine Watchmen.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO