The story of Lawson Bates’ song “Crazy Love” is already a complex one. The sweet sentiments that fill the sonically diverse song were first featured on his family’s reality show Bringing up Bates, as Bates sang "Crazy Love" at one of his sisters' weddings. But then, the song sat on the shelf for a few years, as Bates contemplated what to do with it next.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO