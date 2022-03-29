ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day

By Jim Maurice
 1 day ago
UNDATED -- Tuesday is Vietnam Veterans Day. March 29th was the day that the last combat troops left Vietnam in 1973, and State Representative Bob...

