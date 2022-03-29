ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Upcoming Events as of March 28

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth...

Historian announces upcoming events in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE — Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz invites the public to several upcoming events:. • Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a concert featuring the Jim O’Mahony Trio. A constant presence in the Central New York music scene, O’Mahony is known for both his guitar and piano playing. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jim-omahony-trio-live-musical-performance-tickets-254692009657.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Kingsport Times-News

D-B Alumni Association golf tournament set for April 9

KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its second annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 and lunch and awards will begin at 1 p.m. Mulligans, red tees and senior tees allowed.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Music on the Square to host fundraising event

JONESBOROUGH — Music on the Square is getting a jump on the season with a fundraising event on Friday, April 1, from 6-10 p.m. The event will feature live music from the Johnson City Jazz Collective. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided by Main Street Café & Catering and Depot Street Brewing.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

FYI

Stevens Craig, 40, 1634 Highland St., Kingsport, order of attachment. Jennifer Cunningham, 34, 272 Sharps Creek Road, Bristol, Tenn., criminal trespass; disorderly conduct. Michael Rhodes, 29, 359 Rhodes Private Drive, Piney Flats, tampering/fabricating with evidence; manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of Schedule III controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange. Micah Vencill,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
CBS 42

World Games 2022 preparations continue with only 100 days until the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Preparations for the World Games 2022 continue as the city marks 100 days until the major event. Tuesday, organizers announced plans for a relay involving thousands of veterans in several states.Veterans will take turns carrying an American flag from the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. to the opening ceremony in Birmingham. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kingsport Times-News

Earl Harlan White

KINGSPORT - Earl Harlan White, 88, of Kingsport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Community Living Center on campus at Mountain Home after an extended illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sharon Rose Thrift

ELIZABETHTON - Sharon Rose Thrift,68, of Elizabethton passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Thrift family.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Dewayne Vermillion

KINGSPORT - Donald Dewayne Vermillion, 78, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, March 26, 2022, at The Wexford House. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Georgia Greer

CHURCH HILL – Georgia Greer, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ann K. Smythe

Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. Ann Smythe spent 72 years loving her family and friends with an unconditional love felt by everyone she met. She spent 53 years married to her surviving soulmate, Allen Smythe, who was there every step of the way during the highs and difficult times over the last several months. Together they raised three children and ended with six; 3 daughters: Lisa Dingus, Allison Butcher and Jamie Smythe & 3 sons: Brad Smythe, Jody Dingus and Rob Butcher. She loved watching her children play sports and even more enjoyed watching her grandchildren (Hannah and Hunter Dingus, Dalton Smythe, Maksim and Beckett Butcher, Gage and Cale Bass, Amber O’Berry and Kayla Dixon) and great grandchildren (Kyleigh Dixon and Jordynn Blowers)
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Webster Richardson

KINGSPORT - Joyce Webster Richardson, age 86, of Kingsport, formerly of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Dr....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Catherine Clement Kiss

KNOXVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church for former Times-News reporter Mary Catherine Clement Kiss, 93, who passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. Born August 28, 1928, Mary was raised by Dr. Hugh Wilfred Clement and Pearl Sammons Clement in the coal camp of Tom’s Creek, Virginia. After graduating Valedictorian from high school, she continued her education, earning a degree in journalism from the University of Michigan. Moving to Kingsport, she then joined the reporting staff at the Times-News. Employed from 1950-1990 and winning two first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association, Mary worked as a full-time journalist while raising three children with her husband Alvin J. Kiss. From her first movie star interview to her work covering area environmental issues, Mary blazed a trail for working women as she investigated local news and supported the interests of her community. Her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren are so proud of and will always love her, our Grandmary.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Softball
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings

KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital. Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Kenkel

MT. CARMEL - Tammy Kenkel, 60 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Ketron High School. Tammy was employed at Montgomery Dental for a number of years. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She was a very caring and generous lady.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Taylor Barham III

Jimmy Taylor Barham III, 57, of Kingsport, TN, went on to his heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. To see full obit, please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Barham family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel R. Carroll

KINGSPORT - Samuel R. Carroll, 70, Kingsport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Samuel R. Carroll’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Janna Lois Madden Eldridge

JONESVILLE, VA - Janna (Jan) Lois Madden Eldridge, age 76, was born on April 18th, 1945 in Harlan, KY and passed away on March 25th, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital, Norton, VA surrounded by her grandchildren. Janna was born in Harlan County to the late Richard and Druecella Dizney Madden....
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Wayne Adams

KINGSPORT - Donald Wayne Adams, 84, of Kingsport, passed away at Asbury Place Kingsport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Donald Wayne Adams’ full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Peggy Ann Bakery to close Johnson City location on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY — Citing a challenging economic climate, the owners of Peggy Ann Bakery will close their location at 803 W. Walnut St. this Thursday, but they’re not giving up on Johnson City. Will Martin, who owns Peggy Ann Bakery with his wife, Stacy, said Monday that the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Henry County Daily Herald

Communities FORE Kids Golf Tournament slated for April 18

McDONOUGH — Henry County's Communities In Schools of Georgia chapter is hosting its 11th annual golf tournament to fund dropout prevention services in McDonough High School and Stockbridge High School. This year the tournament will be held at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Hampton. Food will be supplied by...
MCDONOUGH, GA

