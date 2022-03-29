ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

HIGH 5 for Teachers: Wendy Ross

fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKennesaw Mount High School teacher Wendy Ross was inspired as a...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
WIFR

Oregon High School teacher named Illinois Teacher of the Year

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - One Oregon High School teacher receives the surprise of a lifetime as she’s named the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year. “It is beyond my wildest dreams and I say that because teaching is my absolute favorite thing on the planet like I love what I do every single day,” said Kimberly Radostits.
OREGON, IL
The 74

Biden: Parents Should Insist Schools Use Relief Funds to Confront Learning Loss

President Biden is challenging America’s parents to be more vigilant in tracking how their schools are spending COVID relief funds, with the expectation that those dollars go directly to efforts to help students catch up academically.  During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the president turned his attention to the American Rescue Plan and said […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Education
Parents Magazine

Legitimizing AAVE: Should Black Students Code-Switch in School?

Just as there is no one right way to cook candied yams, there is no one right way to speak English. In fact, there are about 1.5 billion people on this earth who speak English. How do we determine which flavor of English is the "right" flavor? Well, we don't. One of these right flavors of English is called African American English (AAE).
SOCIETY
FOX8 News

High school teacher resigns after viral video creates outrage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville resigned last week after a viral video was spread around social media. On March 17, a staff member of the school reacted with what Onslow County officials are calling intolerable behavior in front of students. The video contains audio of the teacher […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WJTV 12

Columbia High School hiring teachers

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Columbia School District (CSD) is hiring teachers at Columbia High School. Open positions include an ELA teacher, a math teacher and a special education teacher. Click here to apply.
COLUMBIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Sign Language
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
Little Apple Post

Program helps Kansans change careers, become middle and high school teachers

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's Master of Arts in teaching program for secondary education, a pathway to teaching for career-changers in Kansas, has received approval from the Kansas State Board of Education. This approval allows Kansas schools to hire qualified candidates in the program to serve as teachers of record on a restricted license while they earn their master's degree and recommendation for an initial teaching license.
KANSAS STATE
WTOV 9

Substitute teacher issue at Union Local mirrors other area districts

MORRISTOWN, Ohio — The Union Local School District has seen a drop in substitute teachers over the years. But at the high school level, it’s doing certain things to cope with the national shortage. "We have hired two full-time substitutes here at the high school,” Principal Zac Shutler...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video: Taylor High School teacher, student celebrate math

Local 4′s 4Frenzy includes more than sports, and this time it’s all about math. You know, that subject many shudder to think about. Our Kim DeGiulio talked to the 4Frenzy math winners from Taylor High School, who said they actually like crunching numbers. Watch their story in the...
TAYLOR, MI
The 74

How a Rural Tribe Uses STEM to Support Traditional Practices

In 2019, a group of eager tribal members approached the Waccamaw Siouan leaders, proposing the start of a STEM education initiative in the tribal community called STEM Studio. The most recent initiative, which kicked off earlier this month, allowed these tribal leaders to connect the growing need for STEM education with its traditional tribal practices […]
SOCIETY
The Guardian

A pernicious attack on the poorest students

In her opinion piece (This government’s latest education innovation? Shutting poorer students out of university, 21 March), Hillary Gyebi-Ababio mentions the plans by the universities minister, Michelle Donelan, to stop loans to students without GCSE maths and English. This is a particularly pernicious step, even given the uninspiring nature of the current Tory government.
EDUCATION
Army Times

Military kids are waiting … and waiting for special education services

Military families whose kids need special education services are going months without help after moving to a new duty station. A new study shows the barriers many families face when seeking help — and offers some recommendations for success. About the guests:. Crystal Mahany works as a paralegal, advocate...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

I no longer grade my students' work – and I wish I had stopped sooner

I’ve been teaching college English for more than 30 years. Four years ago, I stopped putting grades on written work, and it has transformed my teaching and my students’ learning. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner. Starting in elementary school, teachers rate student work – sometimes with stars and checkmarks, sometimes with actual grades. Usually by middle school, when most students are about 11, a system of grading is firmly in place. In the U.S., the most common system is an “A” for superior work, through “F” for failure, with “E” almost always skipped. This system was...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy