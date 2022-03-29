ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Darlene M. Miller

butlerradio.com
 1 day ago

Darlene M. Miller, 59, of Butler passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born in Butler to the late Neil Leon...

butlerradio.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman)

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman) Darlene A. Widish passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In honor of Darlene’s love of St. Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to wear a “touch of green.” The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:25 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at churchandchapel.com to access the link.
WAUKESHA, WI
Franklin County Free Press

Darlene V Sprow obituary 1932~2022

Darlene V Sprow, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Born October 21, 1932 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Janet Pugh Crider. Darlene was a 1951 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She was employed as a Nurse’s Aide at...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA

