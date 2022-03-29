ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man involved in police shootout charged with murder of security guard

By Isaac Cruz, Jessica Garate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGjNL_0esv4QVT00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning. APD says officers were proactively in the area near the Ambassador Inn at 1520 Candelaria. When officers were patrolling the parking lot they were alerted that an individual was down and possibly shot. The individual was dead at the scene.

Story continues below

Police found the body of hotel security guard 38-year-old Daniel Mora. They say surveillance video showed a man in a grey hoodie immediately start shooting More who was just making his rounds.

The suspect fled the hotel on foot. Officers identified a suspect who carjacked a man at gunpoint, then led officers on a chase, even crashing into two patrol cars.

“During the pursuit officers are indicating that a firearm was flashed and then when the vehicle came to a stop. Officers got in a foot pursuit with the suspect and at that point in time is when officers discharged their firearms,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Police say 44-year-old Donovan Bookout fired several times at officers when officers fired back. APD says no officers were injured and the suspect was not struck.

Bookout surrendered and was taken into custody. Police say he has a lengthy criminal history dating back to an aggravated assault in 1996. In 2014, APD arrested Bookout for shooting a man in the leg. Those charges were dismissed.

In 2015, he was upset his dad wouldn’t activate his cellphone so he carjacked a woman at gunpoint. It came to an end when Bookout hit another car and a power pole. But, state and federal charges were dropped after he was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Earlier this month, police issued a warrant for his arrest for opening fire at the Motel Six at Carlisle and I-40 in February. He’s now facing multiple charges for Monday night’s shooting, including murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Check out more stories from
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13

17K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRQE News 13

APD arrests couple believed to be behind multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals’ office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods. Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sister of murder suspect pleads guilty to federal crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman whose car was used in the high-profile murder of Albuquerque mother Jackie Vigil has pleaded guilty to crimes of her own. Investigators say Elizabeth Talamantes’ brother, Luis Talamantes-Romers, shot and killed Vigil while driving his sister’s Jeep. While investigation the murder, they found both were in the country illegally. Investigators also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friend remembers Clovis murder victim

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) –  Friends and family are remembering Kelsey Cash, a Clovis woman who police say was shot to death by her on-and-off-again boyfriend. “She deserved a lot more,” said Ashlie Griego, Cash’s best friend who met when they were just 5-years-old. “We used to ride bikes to each other’s houses, share clothes and meet […]
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: APD finds fentanyl pills near woman’s 2-year-old in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother said goodbye to her two-year-old son as she was hauled off to jail. Back in July, an Albuquerque Police officer spotted a stolen car near Central and San Mateo. Officers said they saw at least 50 fentanyl pills strewn about the car, including in the backset, where 41-year-old Kristi Gutierrez’s two-year-old son was sitting in his car seat. The officer’s report said the child had “easy access” to the pills.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSAW

Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Green Bay woman was charged Tuesday with violently killing and dismembering a man. WBAY-TV reports Taylor Schabusiness was arrested after a human head was found in a bucket in a home in Green Bay. A towel had been placed over the head. Police searched Schabusiness’ vehicle and discovered other body parts. Online court records show the murder happened on Feb. 23. Police were called to the home around 3:30 a.m. after remains were discovered.
GREEN BAY, WI
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Mora
Person
Harold Medina
New York Post

Harrowing video shows Mexican drug cartel gun down funeral mourners

Terrifying video captured drug cartel members lining up several people against a wall during a funeral — shooting them dead, cleaning up the scene and leaving behind a bag full of brains. The gruesome attack occurred Sunday outside a funeral service for the mother of an alleged hitman who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man identified in Tramway and Central officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police fatally shot a man along east Central and Tramway near the Pizza 9 Saturday evening. The man shot by APD officers along east-central has been identified as 33-year-old Collin Neztsosie. In a news conference Saturday evening. APD Chief Harold Medina says they received multiple phone calls about a fight around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Security Guards#Shooting#New Mexico News Podcast
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of shooting at driver for honking sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter in two separate cases is sentenced to four years behind bars. In February 2019, Johnathan Griego was in the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car at Unser and Dennis Chavez Blvd. when another driver honked at them and Griego fired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Man involved in murder won’t remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man involved in a robbery scheme that ended in murder will not remain behind bars until trial. Adrian Avila and Anna Dukes are accused of luring a man through social media and kidnapping him last February. Police say Dukes lured a man through social media. APD believes Dukes, along with Avila […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy