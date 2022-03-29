Man involved in police shootout charged with murder of security guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning. APD says officers were proactively in the area near the Ambassador Inn at 1520 Candelaria. When officers were patrolling the parking lot they were alerted that an individual was down and possibly shot. The individual was dead at the scene.

Police found the body of hotel security guard 38-year-old Daniel Mora. They say surveillance video showed a man in a grey hoodie immediately start shooting More who was just making his rounds.

The suspect fled the hotel on foot. Officers identified a suspect who carjacked a man at gunpoint, then led officers on a chase, even crashing into two patrol cars.

“During the pursuit officers are indicating that a firearm was flashed and then when the vehicle came to a stop. Officers got in a foot pursuit with the suspect and at that point in time is when officers discharged their firearms,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Police say 44-year-old Donovan Bookout fired several times at officers when officers fired back. APD says no officers were injured and the suspect was not struck.

Bookout surrendered and was taken into custody. Police say he has a lengthy criminal history dating back to an aggravated assault in 1996. In 2014, APD arrested Bookout for shooting a man in the leg. Those charges were dismissed.

In 2015, he was upset his dad wouldn’t activate his cellphone so he carjacked a woman at gunpoint. It came to an end when Bookout hit another car and a power pole. But, state and federal charges were dropped after he was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Earlier this month, police issued a warrant for his arrest for opening fire at the Motel Six at Carlisle and I-40 in February. He’s now facing multiple charges for Monday night’s shooting, including murder.

