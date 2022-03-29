New homeless shelter opening in the Bronx, as encampment sweep continues

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams will be on hand Tuesday for the opening of a new homeless shelter in the Bronx.

It comes as homeless encampments are being torn down across the city.

Adams announced a two-week blitz of the camps , which is well underway.

"I'm not going to have an inhumane city that allows people to live in a dangerous environment with no restrooms, no showers, no way to take care of themselves," he said last week.

Task force officials, which include members of the NYPD wearing body cameras, are visiting more than 150 locations to offer shelter and services to residents before giving then 24 to 48 hours notice to vacate.

One video showed city Sanitation workers and escorting NYPD officers clear out an encampment under the Brooklyn Queens Expressway on Manhattan and Meeker avenues.

But the initiative was met with mixed reviews from New Yorkers, and comes just two weeks after the mayor launched an aggressive plan to remove the homeless from the subway system .

"You're kicking us while we're already down. It's a nightmare," one person told CBS2. "I've been in numerous shelter systems, and there's people bidding. It's like they're in prison."

The Coalition for the Homeless criticized the plan, calling it "tired and cruel." In a statement, the group said in part:

"If the Mayor is serious about helping homeless people, he needs to open thousands of New Safe Haven and stabilization rooms and offer them to those in need, not take away what little protection they have from the elements and other dangers on the street."

The mayor responded, saying, "We want them in shelters. The shelters are extremely safe for people who are homeless. There is no way you guys are telling me you think it's OK for people to live in a shanty box. I just can't believe that."

He will be on hand at 4 p.m. for the ribbon cutting of the new shelter on 149th Street and Morris Avenue.