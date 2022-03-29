TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 34.0 Metres of 8.49 G/T Gold Equivalent in the Creek Zone, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Drought is a major cause of agricultural losses worldwide. Climate change will intensify drought episodes threatening agricultural sustainability. Gaining insights into drought response mechanisms is vital for crop adaptation to climate emergency. To date, only few studies report comprehensive analyses of plant metabolic adaptation to drought. Here, we present a multifactorial metabolomic study of early-mid drought stages in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We sampled root and shoot tissues of plants subjected to water withholding over a six-day time course, including brassinosteroids receptor mutants previously reported to show drought tolerance phenotypes. Furthermore, we sequenced the root transcriptome at basal and after 5 days drought, allowing direct correlation between metabolic and transcriptomic changes and the multi-omics integration. Significant abiotic stress signatures were already activated at basal conditions in a vascular-specific receptor overexpression (BRL3ox). These were also rapidly mobilized under drought, revealing a systemic adaptation strategy driven from inner tissues of the plant. Overall, this dataset provides a significant asset to study drought metabolic adaptation and allows its analysis from multiple perspectives.

