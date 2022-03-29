ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 34.0 Metres of 8.49 G/T Gold Equivalent in the Creek Zone, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

charlottenews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to report a 34.0 metre ('m') drill intercept of 7.19 grams per tonne ('g/t') gold ('Au') and 105 g/t silver ('Ag') [8.49 g/t AuEq*] in hole SH21-040B (Figure 1) located in...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Canagold Announces Additional High-Grade Gold Drill Intercepts from the C-10 and the C-West Main Veins at New Polaris Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(Frankfurt:CANA) announces high-grade gold assays for five more drill holes from the expanded drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris Gold project located in northwestern British Columbia, 100 kilometers (km) south of Atlin and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska.
charlottenews.net

Galway Metals Richard Drilling Intersects 3.7 g/t Au Over 35.0m Plus 3.4 g/t Au over 21.0m in One Hole, and 4.4 g/t Au Over 21.0m in Another, and Extends Richard 340m North

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the 'Company' or 'Galway') is pleased to report results from numerous drill holes around the Richard Zone at the Company's Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Initially, following discovery of Richard, the 1.0 km gap to Jubilee was drilled off every 100 metres, which resulted in joining up the 2 zones. Subsequent drilling every 50m followed the zone toward surface and to depth, and corroborated very good continuity along strike. One line of holes was drilled towards the north, which extends the zone's potential width substantially. Highlights include:
ECONOMY
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

Is the Salton Sea hiding enough lithium to power America?

As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, electric vehicles are becoming more ubiquitous. But despite their environmental benefits, they still have a price. The batteries that power them rely on a limited resource: lithium. But some say California’s so-called “Lithium Valley” could be a vast powerhouse for the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Tdg#Metre#Tdg Gold Corp#Schematic Cross#Au And Ag#B C Program Lead
charlottenews.net

Sierra Madre Reports 22.9 Metres Grading 1.85 G/T AuEq and 24.2 Metres @1.63 G/T AuEq; Including 4.7 Metres Grading 5.64 G/T AuEq at La Tigra Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM)(OTCQB:SMDRF) ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce additional results in its ongoing trenching program at the La Tigra project, located in northern Nayarit, Mexico. Highlights include 4.7 meters grading 5.64 g/t AuEq in LTZ010 and 4.73 g/t AuEq over 4.1 meters in LTZ011. The results for trenches 9, 10 and 11 are tabulated below.
METAL MINING
Reuters

Heliogen lines up Woodside for Australian concentrated-solar-power push

MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters) - Bill Gates-backed Heliogen (HLGN.N) has secured funding from top Australian oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) for a full-scale trial of its concentrated-solar-power (CSP) technology ahead of a planned push into Australia. Aiming to invest $5 billion in new-energy products by 2030, Woodside has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Kingfisher Highlights High-Grade Gold Potential at Thibert Project with Airborne Geophysical and Property-Wide Stream Sediment Surveys Returning Anomalies up to 1535.5 ppb Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') announces results from its 100% owned Thibert Project. Thibert is located 50 km north-northwest of the town of Dease Lake and west of the Stewart-Cassiar Highway 37, British Columbia. Highlights. The 130 km2...
INDUSTRY
Elko Daily Free Press

i-80 Gold begins mining at Granite Creek

Mining is underway at i-80 Gold Corp.’s Granite Creek underground operation as the company continues exploration there, explores for a potential underground mine at its Ruby Hill Mine, awaits study results to recommission the autoclave at Lone Tree Mine and prepares for underground exploration at McCoy Cove. “We have...
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Smithonian

Mining Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries May Threaten Flamingos, a Study Finds

Lithium is a key material to help power phones, laptops and electric vehicles. The demand for it has increased by about 8.9 percent annually, per the Harvard International Review, and will likely continue rising as electric vehicles take over the roads as an attempt to curb carbon emissions and reduce the effects of climate change.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Analysis of metabolic dynamics during drought stress in Arabidopsis plants

Drought is a major cause of agricultural losses worldwide. Climate change will intensify drought episodes threatening agricultural sustainability. Gaining insights into drought response mechanisms is vital for crop adaptation to climate emergency. To date, only few studies report comprehensive analyses of plant metabolic adaptation to drought. Here, we present a multifactorial metabolomic study of early-mid drought stages in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We sampled root and shoot tissues of plants subjected to water withholding over a six-day time course, including brassinosteroids receptor mutants previously reported to show drought tolerance phenotypes. Furthermore, we sequenced the root transcriptome at basal and after 5 days drought, allowing direct correlation between metabolic and transcriptomic changes and the multi-omics integration. Significant abiotic stress signatures were already activated at basal conditions in a vascular-specific receptor overexpression (BRL3ox). These were also rapidly mobilized under drought, revealing a systemic adaptation strategy driven from inner tissues of the plant. Overall, this dataset provides a significant asset to study drought metabolic adaptation and allows its analysis from multiple perspectives.
AGRICULTURE
charlottenews.net

Fabled Copper Reports on the Neil Copper Occurrence UAV Drone Mission Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper' or the 'Company') (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of their 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Ximen Mining Expands Market Awareness

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Native Ads Inc. (Native Ads) to provide strategic digital media services. The Native Ads Inc. campaign includes but is not limited to digital...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Elizabeth Exploration 2022 Focus on Mineralisation Expansion

2022 drill program at Elizabeth to focus on expansion of Blue Vein as well as the development of other vein targets including the Main Vein, West Vein and Ella Zone. The 2022 drill program builds on the success of initial 39 drill-hole (9,826 metres) Phase 1 program completed by Tempus at the Elizabeth project since drilling began in November 2020.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Metallic Minerals Appoints Scott Petsel as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Petsel as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Petsel has been Vice President of Exploration for Metallic Minerals since 2016 and will be supported in this key executive leadership position by Chairman and CEO, Greg Johnson.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Jackpot Digital To Install Two Blitz ETGs at Rosebud Casino in South Dakota

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Jackpot') (TSX.V:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (FSE:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it will install two Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs which were ordered prior to Covid-19 by Rosebud Casino located in South Dakota ('Rosebud's Order'). Jackpot Digital's President and...
GAMBLING
charlottenews.net

Mawson Commences Maiden PEA on its Flagship Rajapalot Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') its 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Highlights:. PEA initiated on 1.04 million ounce gold equivalent gold-cobalt inferred mineral resource...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Strategic Location as Arizona Welcomes Two Industry Leaders in Battery Production

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) the purchaser of 100% interest in the Midnight Owl Mine is delighted to announce its strategic location. Approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona, our past producing lithium property sits dormant. This positioning was nearly perfect as Arizona welcomes both KOREPOWER and LG Energy Solutions a mere one hour from our mining property.
WICKENBURG, AZ
charlottenews.net

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Monarch Mining, Vox, Tocvan Ventures, GeneTether Therapeutics, Peloton Minerals, SWMBRD Sports, and BioVaxys Technology Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Monarch Mining, Vox, Tocvan Ventures, GeneTether Therapeutics, Peloton Minerals, SWMBRD Sports, and BioVaxys Technology Corp. on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottenews.net

Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRA:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') announces that as a result of market interest it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Placement'). The Company will continue to offer up to 16,666,667 units (each, a 'Unit') at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each 'Unit' will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months (each, a 'Warrant').
INCOME TAX
charlottenews.net

Element79 Gold Welcomes Mining Veteran as Vice President of Global Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to welcome seasoned mining veteran Mr. Kim Kirkland as Vice President of Global Exploration. Mr. Kirkland's track-record spans senior executive and lead engineering roles at some of the world's largest...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy