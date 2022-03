The first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death will be marked with a memorial service to celebrate his life.Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99. However, the memorial will be held a few days before the actual anniversary date.The service is expected to be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Queen – although this has not been confirmed – as well as their children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also set to be there, alongside Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie,...

U.K. ・ 6 DAYS AGO