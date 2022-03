The four-day event celebrates Mankind's notable milestone, and brings the San Diego cannabis community together at one of the city's most popular dispensaries. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / GABY Inc. ('GABY' or the 'Company') (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ('Mankind'), is proud to announce the dispensary has served 1 million customers since first opening its doors in 2016. The dispensary, which serves tens-of-thousands of customers per month, is a cornerstone of the California cannabis community, and has garnered a stellar reputation as the bridge between traditional and new consumer in part due to its 'no glass barriers' approach to cannabis, with a fully self-serve model and extremely knowledgeable retail cannabis consultants.

