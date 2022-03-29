Kingfisher Highlights High-Grade Gold Potential at Thibert Project with Airborne Geophysical and Property-Wide Stream Sediment Surveys Returning Anomalies up to 1535.5 ppb Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to present further insight and analysis on its recently acquired high-grade Peruvian gold portfolios. In a news release dated March 10th, 2022 (or the 'Prior Release'), The Company announced it signed a Letter of Intent ('LOI') to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Calipuy Resources Inc. ('Calipuy') and all of its assets and undertakings. Calipuy holds 100% interest in two past-producing high-grade gold-silver mines: The past-producing Lucero Mine ('Lucero'), one of the highest-grade underground mines in Peru's history(1) at grades averaging 19.0g/t Au Equivalent ('Au Eq') (14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver)(2), as well as the past-producing Machacala Mine ('Machacala') which averaged production grades of 10.5 g/t Au Eq (6.0 g/t gold and 340 g/t silver)(5). Operations were suspended in 2005 at Lucero and 1991 at Machacala due to the persistence of low gold and silver prices at the time.

