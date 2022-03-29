ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher Highlights High-Grade Gold Potential at Thibert Project with Airborne Geophysical and Property-Wide Stream Sediment Surveys Returning Anomalies up to 1535.5 ppb Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') announces results from its 100% owned Thibert Project. Thibert is located 50 km north-northwest of the town of Dease Lake and west of the Stewart-Cassiar Highway 37, British Columbia. Highlights. The 130...

