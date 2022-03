TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the 'Company' or 'Galway') is pleased to report results from numerous drill holes around the Richard Zone at the Company's Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Initially, following discovery of Richard, the 1.0 km gap to Jubilee was drilled off every 100 metres, which resulted in joining up the 2 zones. Subsequent drilling every 50m followed the zone toward surface and to depth, and corroborated very good continuity along strike. One line of holes was drilled towards the north, which extends the zone's potential width substantially. Highlights include:

